Panaji (Goa) [India], May 5 (ANI): Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday said that the requirement has increased in the state but asserted that the Goa government is rationalising oxygen use to meet the current requirement.

"Oxygen requirement has increased in Goa but we are rationalising oxygen use to meet the current requirement. No person has died due to oxygen shortage in the state," Rane told ANI.

The state is currently observing a lockdown till May 10. Essential workers and service providers are exempted. Casinos, bars, sports complexes, river cruises, gyms, schools, colleges and weekly markets will remain closed across the state.

In an order issued by North Goa District Magistrate, Ajit Roy, read, "A surge in COVID-19 cases is being witnessed in Goa and other parts of the country, and the situation might further aggravate due to public gatherings and active interactions among high positivity rate."

In Goa, as many as 2,814 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths and 1,870 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. There are currently 26,731 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)