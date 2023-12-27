Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): Calling out the Indian National Congress for its announcement about the Bharat Nyay Yatra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s national spokesperson Nalin Kohli alleged that this is mere 'theatrics' that the party has resorted to, and the real 'Nyay' for the people of the country is served by the BJP.

Reacting to the announcement of the Bharat Nyay Yatra, starting on January 14, 2024, and to be led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said that Nyay is something that you do for the people of the country and not something that you say as a 'slogan.'

"What is Nyay? In this country, Nyay or justice has been happening after 80 crore people have been getting ration from PM Modi's government for so many years. People in India, under the leadership of PM Modi, are reaping the benefits of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayaas. They are seeing how India has become one of the fastest-growing economies and moved from number ten to number five. Delivery, prestige, and infrastructure of the country have increased; this is real justice. Not the empty slogans of 'Gareebi Hatao'," the BJP spokesperson said.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been rejected by the people of the country, and now coining another word Nyay. The people of the country will give a reply to the Congress party on these theatrics that they often resort to," he added.

Alleging that the Yatras by the Congress are nothing but a hoax and a 'marketing' strategy, Kohli said that the people of the country have given an answer to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' with the Assembly election results.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that the Yatra is 'damage control' by the Congress after losing in the recent assembly elections.

"What remains to be seen is if the Yatra will be held in BJP-ruled states or non-BJP states. If they enter non-BJP states like Bengal, then the party is indirectly helping the BJP. Their route needs to be defined," he said.

Congress Secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday announced that party leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to embark on a Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14 to March 20 from Manipur to Mumbai.

The Congress party said that the Nyay Yatra will cover 6,200 kilometres. It will traverse a route through the states of Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and finally Maharashtra.

The Yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts. (ANI)

