India News | Recreating Bal Thackeray's Voice Through AI in Sena Event a Digital Fraud: Shiv Sena MP

Thane, Apr 19 (PTI ) Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Saturday said Sena (UBT)'s move to recreate Bal Thackeray's voice through Artificial Intelligence is a digital fraud and demanded immediate action.

He used the famous "Zindagi ke saath bhi and zindagi ke baad bhi" tagline of an insurance company to accuse Uddhav Thackeray of giving pain to Balasaheb when he was alive and even after his death by exploiting his legacy for votes.

Also Read | Porn Addict Arrested in Gurugram Air Hostess Sex Assault Case, Watched Porn Videos Before Incident: Police.

Alleging that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has degraded Balasaheb's legacy for electoral gains, Mhaske said in future they might show Balasaheb wearing a green shawl and a knitted cap.

The Sena (UBT) had relayed an AI-generated voice resembling Bal Thackeray at the party gathering held in Nashik recently.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Shops Vandalised As Tension Escalates in Sanodha Village After Clash Between 2 Communities, Heavy Police Force Deployed.

Addressing the media in Thane, Mhaske demanded action against the "fraudulent digital act", while terming the Opposition group a "Chinese product".

"The Shillak Sena (the shrunken Shiv Sena headed by Uddhav) can stoop to any level for votes. Today, they have used AI to recreate Balasaheb's voice. Tomorrow, they might show Balasaheb wearing a green shawl and a knitted cap just to appeal to voters. This is nothing but manipulation and disrespect.

He demanded immediate action for this "digital AI fraud".

"UBT's (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's) behaviour is fake, his emotions are fake, the people surrounding him are fake, and his party is fake. That is why he has to hide behind a fake voice. When common sense fails, imitation is all that remains," he alleged.

Mhaske said had Balasaheb been alive, he would have "shaved Uddhav with his original voice" for joining hands with Congress. "Balasaheb would have kicked UBT for selling off the party".

He said Deputy CM and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde is the "real diamond," moulded in Balasaheb's ideology.

In a sharp jibe at Aaditya Thackeray, Mhaske remarked, "At least UBT can rely on his late father for lying. But will you show the different roles your father played over the years, too?"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)