Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said reforms brought in after the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019 have transformed the lives of the people of the union territory and built a better future for them.

He said a “true” egalitarian society has been established and the doors of future possibilities have been opened for the entire population.

Sinha was speaking at a function here where the ‘Statue of Peace' of Swami Ramanujacharya was unveiled.

The statue was unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah through video-conferencing.

"The new reforms brought in in J-K after August 2019 have transformed the lives of people of J-K and built a better future for them," Sinha said.

He said tribals and marginalised sections of Jammu and Kashmir faced discrimination for decades but under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah, a true egalitarian society has been established and the doors of future possibilities have been opened for all.

Swami Ramanujacharya is an inspiration for eternal peace, unity and integrity of the country, social reform and upliftment of the downtrodden, the LG said.

With the installation of Statue of Peace, J-K is sending a message of peace, unity, harmony and brotherhood to the world, he added.

Sinha expressed gratitude to the home minister for unveiling the statue and said under the guidance of the prime minister, the UT administration will continue to make efforts to establish a prosperous, progressive and egalitarian society in J-K.

The Statue of Peace also commemorates the special connection of Ramajunacharya with Kashmir, he said.

Sinha said the statue symbolises the values on which the Vishishtadvaita philosophy was founded by Jagadguru Ramajunacharya to show humanity the right path of peace and love.

“I believe that the efforts for establishment of peace, progress of the society are not limited to any one area, but it is a movement of the entire humanity. Jagadguru also traveled to Kashmir to fulfill this purpose,” the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the UT administration is trying to take the philosophy of such great personalities to the students and the youth.

‘We will also try to introduce Jagadguru's vision and philosophy to youth clubs, universities and colleges in Jammu Kashmir,” he added.

