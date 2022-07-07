Aurangabad, July 7: A 29-year-old teacher serving at one of the grant-in-aid Marathi medium high schools situated in Kalamb tahsil of Maharashtra's Osmanabad district was arrested on the charges of raping and impregnating a 10th standard student.

According to police, based on the complaint lodged by 17-year old victim, the teacher was slapped with the charges of rape and also the stringent sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were invoked in the FIR registered at Kalamb police station on June 5, reported TOI.

Superintendent of police Atul Kulkarni said that taking cognizance of the incident, the accused was immediately arrested. On being produced before the court on Wednesday, he was remanded to two-day police custody. Mumbai Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man From Bhiwandi Arrested for Kidnapping, Raping 25-Year-Old Woman in Bihar

Another officer privy to the probe, said that the incident came to light earlier this week, when the girl while heading to school on her moped, suddenly fell ill and had to be rushed to the hospital.

The doctors found her to be bleeding. Further examination revealed that she was two months pregnant. Mumbai Shocker: Virar Developer Rapes Woman on Pretext of Marriage, Forces Her To Terminate Pregnancy; Arrested

On learning about the same, her parents were left stunned. They took the victim in confidence and asked about the alleged rape committed on her. The minor revealed that she was in touch with her school teacher earlier this year, currently teaching in primary section.

According to the girl, the accused obtained her mobile phone number and started chatting with her through WhatsApp. It was in the first week of April that the accused teacher found the minor alone at home. On the pretext of meeting her, he visited her home and raped her.

Fearing social stigma and alleged threats by the accused, the minor did not confide about the incident with anyone including her parents.

Police suspect the accused raped her on more than one occasion. Meanwhile, the family moved for medical termination of pregnancy of the minor.

Following the latest incident, the Osmanabad district police reached out to the school managements and the education department while asking them to take all the precautionary measures laid down in law, by the high and Supreme Court, for preventing any sexual offences against minors.

