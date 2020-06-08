India News | Religious Places Reopen for Worshippers in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Worshippers trickled in on Monday at religious places which reopened after over two and half months of the coronavirus lockdown in Delhi, with a slew of precautionary measures in place.

It was especially an emotional moment for those who had to give up their regular visits due to the lockdown restrictions, while many said they prayed for respite from the pandemic that has upended the lives of every community.

Also Read | Indian Railways Reports Zero Passenger Deaths in Past 15 Months, 2019-2020 In Its 'Best Ever Safety Performance'.

The religious places were closed in Delhi on March 23 to check the spread of coronavirus.

At the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, the footfall was low. Pankaj Sharma, the temple mahant, said the number of devotees has dropped by 90 per cent.

Also Read | Delhi LG Anil Baijal Overrules Arvind Kejriwal's Order on COVID-19 Testing, Says Asymptomatic Patients Also to be Tested: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

The famous Chhatarpur temple complex opened around 8.45 am with nearly 300 people visiting it in the first few hours, the temple authorities said.

"We have set up a sanitisation tunnel at the temple entrance and are using a thermal gun to screen people. No prasad and flowers are allowed," Kishor Chawla, CEO, Chhatarpur temple management committee, said.

Sikh devotees were seen at prominent gurdwaras such as Bangla Sahib, Sis Ganj and Rakabganj. They paid obeisance to Guru Granth Sahib following social distancing norms.

Sanitisantion tunnels have been set up at major Gurudwaras and social distancing is being enforced by ensuring people do not stay longer in the sanctum, said Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

In old Delhi's Fatehpuri mosque, a decent turnout was witnessed with many Namazis breaking down on being able to visit the mosque after many days.

Muslims had been unable to offer prayers in mosques during Ramzan and on Eid due to the lockdown.

"It was a moment of great joy and many people felt emotional after being able to pray at the mosque. A special prayer was held urging the Allah to provide respite to the nation and its people from the pandemic," said Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of Fathepuri mosque.

A number of churches, however, remained closed.

People also visited other prominent temples in the city including Kalkaji temple, Jhandewala, and Birla temple as the shrines opened with phased lifting of restrictions of nationwide lockdown.

"I was greatly relieved to visit the Gauri Shankar temple after so many days. There is fear among people due to the coronavirus and my thoughts were also focused on the well being of family and friends while praying at the temple," said Manish Chhabra trader from Chandni Chowk.

At the Birla Mandir in central Delhi, its administrator Vinod Kumar Mishra said offering of flowers or 'prasad' will not be allowed.

"There will also be no applying of tilak, or approaching the aarti," he said.

"Devotees are not allowed to approach the lamp (aarti) as their hands would be sanitised and could catch fire," he said.

The temple will be sanitised fully once a day, but the handles and grills which could be touched by devotees will be sanitised 2-3 times a day.

Thermal screening is being conducted at the entry point, he said.

Bunty Solanki, a resident of Rohini, had come to visit the temple with his two children and wife.

"Since kids were confined within the house for the last two and half months, we decided to venture out and also visit the temple," Solanki, who is a driver by profession, said.

The historic Jama Masjid also opened to the worshippers with full safety measures in place.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari said all the guidelines of government for social distancing were put in place to prevent the spread of the virus during congregational prayers.

The mosques have asked devotees not to come for early morning 'Fajr' and late evening 'Isha' namaz that are beyond the lockdown curfew timing of 9 PM to 5 AM.

Mumtaz Ansari, a street vendor from Matia Mahal who offered namaz at Jama Masjid, said "life has become very difficult due to the virus. There are financial problems and also fear of getting ill. I prayed the god to restore the normal times and save me and my family from corona."

Anshul Bansal, who sells prasad outside the Hanuman temple, said of the 14 items he sold prior to the lockdown, only two are being sold currently.

Bishop Anil Couto, Delhi archdiocese, had said the churches under jurisdiction of the Roman Catholic Church will not immediately open from Monday.

"We follow community service and we have to work out the numbers that could attend rituals. So, our churches will not be open immediately. We will put in place all the safety measures as and when we open the churches," he said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has crossed 28000 with over 17000 active patients and 812 deaths so far. PTI VIT PR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)