Bhopal, Apr 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh police will form a task force to check the black-marketing of Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of COVID-19 that is reportedly in short supply amid a surge in infections, an official said.

Eleven cases have been filed so far against those indulging in selling the anti-viral drug at exorbitant prices, he added.

The official said the directive to form a task force came during a meeting of top police officials, including DGP Vivek Johri, chaired by state home minister Narottam Mishra.

Mishra asked police to invoke the stringent National Security Act against Remdesivir black-marketeers, which has been done only in Indore and Bhopal so far, in all districts of the state, he added.

The meeting was informed that 1,950 MP special task force, home guards and police personnel had contracted COVID- 19 so far, while some jail staffers have died from it.

