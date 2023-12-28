Lucknow, Dec 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that women in Uttar Pradesh were facing "maximum" injustice and to protect their honour, the BJP must be removed from power in the state.

Addressing a Samajwadi Mahila Sabha at the party headquarters here, Yadav alleged that women are unsafe in Uttar Pradesh and the law and order situation is so poor that girls are afraid to even go to school.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah Sets Target To Win 10 Seats in Telangana Ahead of General Polls.

"The Samajwadi Party is in favour of including half the population in the mainstream of the society. The respect and opportunities of women are secure in the Samajwadi Party and its government," Yadav said.

"Women are facing maximum injustice and oppression under the BJP government. If women want to save their honour then the BJP will have to be removed from power," he added.

Also Read | Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Transforms Air-Travel Landscape To Emerge Aviation Leader in 2023.

The former UP chief minister claimed large-scale injustice against women and their oppression have become a norm in the state.

"This is a big achievement of the BJP government," he said.

Yadav also raised the issue of recent violence in Manipur to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Under the BJP government, many heinous incidents against women took place in Manipur. Women faced atrocities but never got justice... No one should expect justice from the BJP," he said.

"The dignity of women is being trampled by the double-engine government of the BJP," he added.

The SP chief said the country saw the injustice done to women wrestlers by the BJP-led central government which talked about respecting women.

Yadav also asked the Samajwadi Mahila Sangathan to work towards ensuring that the party wins every booth in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)