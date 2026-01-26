New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Duirng the parade in the 77th anniversary celebrations of Republic Day, the tableau of Kerala highlights two transformative milestones -the country's first Water Metro and the achievement of 100% Digital Literacy. It presented an inspiring model of inclusive development on the path to an Aatmanirbhar Kerala, contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The tractor unit featured Sarasu, the Brand Ambassador for Digital Literacy, set in a rural landscape. Engaged with a smartphone and laptop, she represents grassroots digital empowerment. Through her social media channel showcasing traditional cooking, she demonstrates how digital access enables self-reliance, entrepreneurship, and wider reach.

Also Read | Republic Day 2026: Indian Army Showcases Four-Legged Warriors in Historic First (Watch Video).

Kerala's iconic spices and agricultural produce, coconut, jackfruit, banana, pepper, and ginger, surround the scene, symbolising a prosperous rural life strengthened by digital connectivity were showcased.

The trailer showcased a full-scale Water Metro boat with its terminal, representing green and inclusive mobility. Designed to connect the islands of Kochi's backwaters, the Water Metro ensures safe, affordable, and sustainable transport for all. People from diverse walks of life are depicted aboard, including members of the Haritha Karma Sena, the state's "green army" dedicated to waste management and environmental protection.

Also Read | Fake Arrest Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: 4 Aligarh Police Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows Them Planting Knives on 2 Young Men To Frame Them.

Folk dancers flanking the tableau added rhythm and cultural vibrancy, reflecting Kerala's rich heritage.

Blending tradition with innovation, this tableau brought together digital inclusion, women's empowerment, environmental responsibility, and sustainable transport.

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a 'Sovereign Democratic Republic'.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)