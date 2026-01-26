Fake Arrest Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: 4 Aligarh Police Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows Them Planting Knives on 2 Young Men To Frame Them

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Aligarh, January 26: In a significant breach of professional conduct, four police personnel in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, have been suspended after a video surfaced showing them allegedly planting knives on two young men to frame them. The footage, which has circulated widely on social media as of January 26, showsthe officers meticulously "staging" a recovery of weapons for a filmed report, leading to an immediate investigation by senior district officials.

The incident took place within the Akrabad police station limits, specifically under the Panauthi outpost jurisdiction. The four-minute video reveals two sub-inspectors and two constables engaging in what appeared to be a scripted operation. A journalist who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), said that the police had arrested Suraj Gautam and Sonu in a mobile snatching case on December 1 last year. "UP's Aligarh police placed knives in the pockets of these two boys with their own hands, then made a video to show the arrest," the post read. Aligarh Shocker: Woman Elopes With Daughter’s Fiancé Days Before Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Takes Jewellery and Cash.

Aligarh Police Personnel Suspended Over Evidence Planting Video

लाइट, कैमरा, एक्शन... यूपी की अलीगढ़ पुलिस ने अपने हाथ से चाकू इन दोनों लड़कों की जेब में रखे, फिर Video बनवाकर गिरफ्तारी दिखाई। 1 दिसंबर 2025 को पुलिस ने सूरज गौतम और सोनू को मोबाइल स्नेचिंग में गिरफ्तार किया था। pic.twitter.com/fKD4oXBmdL — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 25, 2026

Staged Arrest Caught on Camera in Aligarh, Video Goes Viral

The footage shows the officers initially conversing calmly with two unidentified youths. Shortly after, the officers are seen pulling knives from their own possession and placing them into the pockets of the boys. Once the evidence was planted, the officers began a formal "search" while one of their colleagues recorded the act on a mobile phone, presumably to document a successful "arrest" during a routine checking drive.

Suspension and Departmental Action After Viral Video Surfaces

The Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) took swift action after the "behind-the-scenes" footage - recorded by a bystander - exposed the fabrication. The four personnel involved have been suspended with immediate effect pending a full departmental inquiry. The officers identified in the preliminary reports include two sub-inspectors and two constables assigned to the Akrabad station.

Public Outcry and Procedural Concerns

The video has triggered widespread criticism of the "scripted" nature of some local police operations. Experts point out that such actions not only violate the fundamental rights of citizens but also damage the credibility of the entire department's efforts to curb crime. The Aligarh police have confirmed that the two youths seen in the video have been released, and the fabricated charges against them have been dropped. Legal experts suggest that the accused officers could face further charges under the Indian Penal Code for fabricating false evidence and public servant misconduct. Aligarh Shocker: Burqa-Clad Man Caught Engaging in Obscene Act With Woman in Uttar Pradesh Park, Video Surfaces.

Background on Regional Surveillance

This incident follows a series of directives from the Uttar Pradesh state government to increase "visible policing" and intensive checking drives. While these drives are intended to reduce street crime, this case has highlighted the potential for misuse of power when performance is measured by the volume of arrests or recoveries.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of PIB Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).