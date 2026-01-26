The Puducherry tableau highlights the Union Territory's vibrant cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship, and the globally renowned vision of Auroville (Photo/DD)

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Showcasing a blend of timeless craftsmanship and a universal vision of harmony, the Puducherry tableau during the parade of the celebrations of the 77th anniversary of Republic Day on Monday presented the Union Territory's rich cultural traditions and the inspiring global ideals of Auroville, reflecting a legacy rooted in art, community, and sustainable living.

The Puducherry tableau highlights the Union Territory's vibrant cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship, and the globally renowned vision of Auroville. It celebrates Puducherry's long-standing legacy of terracotta art, pottery, and sculpture, paying tribute to generations of skilled artisans who have preserved and enriched these traditions.

The tableau conveys how heritage crafts continue to define Puducherry's identity while sustaining local livelihoods, strengthening cultural continuity, and fostering community development. At the front stands the iconic golden Matrimandir of Auroville, symbolising human unity, spiritual aspiration, and global peace. Internationally recognised, Auroville represents a universal township where people from diverse cultures live together with a shared vision of collective evolution and sustainable living.

The side section features a terracotta elephant and rural architectural elements, representing Puducherry's deep-rooted connection with clay artistry. Traditional household settings depict indigenous knowledge systems, sustainable living practices, and the region's close relationship with nature.

The central portion showcases artisans engaged in pottery, sculpture, and terracotta craft, highlighting the precision, creativity, and dedication that define Puducherry's handicraft traditions. The depiction of a traditional ceremony reflects cultural values, social harmony, and familial customs that lie at the heart of community life.

Overall, the tableau narrates Puducherry's journey of preserving its rich craft heritage.

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a 'Sovereign Democratic Republic'.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)

