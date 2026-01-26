New Delhi, January 26: Every year, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the Republic Day celebrations, people not only watch the parade but also notice what he is wearing. Over time, his outfits, especially his choice of headgear have become a part of the day's visual memory, and this year was no different. As India observed its 77th Republic Day on Monday, PM Modi arrived at the National War Memorial in New Delhi in his own signature style, wearing a striking traditional outfit.

For Republic Day 2026, PM Modi chose a richly colored Rajasthani-style safa, also known as a "pagdi," with shades of deep red, mustard yellow, and green, tied high with a fan-like crest. With the turban, he paired a light sky-blue Nehru jacket over a dark navy kurta. Completing the look were white churidar-style trousers, and he paired the attire with traditional black formal shoes. India Republic Day 2026: MI-17 Choppers Shower Petals, Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar Leads Parade on Kartavya Path (Watch Videos).

Accompanying the PM was Present alongside the PM were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal APS Singh, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

Every year, PM Modi's Republic Day outfit gets people talking, with his turbans always drawing the most attention. Over the years, he has worn turbans and caps from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and other states, each carrying cultural meaning. For the 2025 Republic Day, PM Modi chose a striking multi-colored turban featuring shades of red and yellow. He paired it with a brown bandhgala coat with full sleeves, accessorized by a multi-colored pocket square and churidar pants. Republic Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path in Delhi on 77th R-Day Celebrations (Watch Videos).

In 2024, for the 75th Republic Day, he wore a multi-colored turban featuring a vibrant yellow hue, paired with a white kurta and a brown Nehru jacket. This outfit, with its traditional Rajasthani Bandhini print, was a representation of his love for the country. For the 74th Republic Day, PM Modi donned a multi-colored Rajasthani turban symbolizing India's diversity.

For the year 2022, celebrating the 73rd Republic Day, the Prime Minister opted for a traditional cap from Uttarakhand, embellished with a Brahmakamal-inspired brooch, a tribute to the state flower of Uttarakhand. For the year 2021, PM Modi wore a special Jamnagar turban, gifted to him by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat, accompanied by a grey jacket, kurta, and pyjama.

For the 71st Republic Day, he sported a bright saffron-colored printed turban, featuring a blend of yellow hues in an intricate pattern. On the occasion of the 70th Republic Day, the Prime Minister wore a yellow turban with a red tail, accented with green and subtle golden lines, completing the look with a sleeveless bandhgala jacket and white kurta.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)