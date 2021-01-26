New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): After unfurling the Indian national flag on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the Padma award winners and said that the nation is indebted to them for their sterling contributions towards the progress of the country.

"Heartiest congratulations to the distinguished achievers honoured with Padma Awards. A grateful nation is indebted to you for your sterling contributions towards the progress of the country and more so in the service of humanity," Birla tweeted.

"I pay my respects to the Constitution of India. It is the soul of Indian democracy which is a powerful medium for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of crores of Indians by encouraging the spirit of unity, equality, justice, freedom and fraternity," he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades mounted at various places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations on account of the Republic Day parade.

India's military might and cultural diversity are on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath in the national capital today. (ANI)

