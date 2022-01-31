New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Monday said that he has requested President Ram Nath Kovind to remove West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from the state while Vice President Venkaih Naidu was also present.

"I requested the President Of India that the West Bengal Governor be removed from the state as it disturbs parliamentary procedure", said Bandyopadhyay.

When asked about the President's speech on Budget Session, he said, "President's speech always reflects with the governor's view."

On Sunday, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that democracy survives on rule of law and not the rule of an 'individual'.

"Democracy survives on rule of law, not the rule of an individual. I hope she (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) looks into it. She is mandated by the constitution to sit for a dialogue with Governor", stated Dhankhar. (ANI)

