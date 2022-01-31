Jodhpur, January 31: In Rajasthan’s Pali, a man raped a minor, aged sixteen, on the pretext of making her a top YouTube star. The police has arrested the accused he has been remanded in police custody.

According to a report in India Today, The 16-year-old girl who has been making comedy videos on YouTube for 3-4 years, had come in contact with the accused, identified as Nizamuddin alias Raj Khan, a resident of Babra (Pali) Hall in Jodhpur a month ago. He lured the minor to become a top YouTube star and earn good money. Following the same, he took the girl to Jodhpur to a flat on January 8 on the pretext of making a video and raped her, the report further added. Madhya Pradesh: Man Booked on Charges of Rape and Extortion in Bhopal

It was brought to notice of the police that when the victim was ready to confess the incident to her family, the accused assaulted and threatened her. The minor remained unspoken for a while, however she broke silence with her dear ones when she to come to Pali. After which the parents filed a complaint at the industrial police station area. The police arrested Nizamuddin from Jodhpur on January 28.

In another incident of crime, A 42-year-old man who worked as a Science teacher and Motivational speaker at the Thaltej Branch of a renowned coaching institute in Ahmadabad, Gujarat was arrested for raping a female student several times from 2016 to 2019. Ahmedabad Shocker: Science Teacher Rapes Student Over Four Years; Arrested

The accused also recorded the act and used it to submit the victim to his lecherous demands.

