New Delhi, January 31: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament on Tuesday, February 1. Last year, FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 on February 1 as well. Last year's Budget was presented in a paper-less format for the very first time in the history of Union Budgets.

Carrying the legacy forward, FM Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive for the Union Budget 2022 presentation carrying a tablet instead of the traditional "Bahi-Khata". The Union Budget 2022 will be the fourth budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman as Finance Minister. Union Budget 2022-23: Budget Session to Start From Monday, Check Full Schedule.

Union Budget 2022 Date and Time:

The Budget for the year 2022 will be presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 pm on Tuesday, February 1. Reportedly, the duration of the Union Budget presentation might range from 90 to 120 minutes.

Where to Watch Union Budget 2022:

Union Budget 2022 will be telecasted live on the national broadcaster Doordarshan and on Sansad TV. Union Budget 2022-23 can be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of PIB and Sansad TV.

Live Streaming of Union Budget 2022 on Doordarshan:

Reportedly, the Union Budget 2022 will be held in two sessions. The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8.

The Union Budget 2022 will also be available to download on the 'Union Budget Mobile App', which was unveiled by FM Nirmala Sitharaman last year for hassle-free access to Union Budget, after the conclusion of the budget presentation in the Parliament.

