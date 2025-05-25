Crew rescued by the ICG and IN (Photo/Coast Guard PRO)

Kochi [Kerala], May 25 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard on Sunday continued its rescue operations to rescue crew of a Liberia-flagged container vessel that had capzised in the Arabian Sea after developing a severe tilt following its departure from the Vizhinjam port in Kerala a day ago

According to officials involved in the operation, 21 of the 24 crew members onboard have been rescued so far while the Captain, Chief engineer, and second engineer remained onboard to facilitate planned salvage operations.

The Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 developed a severe 26-degree tilt on Saturday around 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi, according to the Coast Guard PRO.

The crew onboard the Coast Guard vessel reported to be hale and hearty.

The Coast Guard PRO stated the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy are maintaining their positions to monitor the situation of the vessel.

Further, they said, the ship is now in a state of equilibrium, with no further listing observed. Indian Navy are currently making assessments to determine if the vessel can be towed, aiming to prevent additional environmental damage.

The 184-metre-long ship had departed from Vizhinjam Port on May 23 and was expected to reach Kochi on May 24.

Around 1:25 PM on Saturday, the vessel's operator, MSC Ship Management, informed Indian authorities about the incident and sought immediate assistance.

The Indian Coast Guard swiftly initiated rescue efforts, deploying ships and aircraft in the vicinity to provide aerial support.

To support the evacuation process, ICG aircraft have dropped additional liferafts near the distressed container ship. (ANI)

