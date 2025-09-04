New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The Save Youth Save Future Foundation, a prominent Kashmiri NGO, unveiled its landmark research report titled "Unraveling the Truth: A Critical Study of Unmarked and Unidentified Graves in Kashmir Valley" at the Delhi claim that 93.2 percent graveyard in Valley properly documented.

As per research, Save Youth Save Future Foundation said that Unlike Buried Evidence (2009), this study surveys 373 graveyards across Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal. Uses geotagging, photographs, oral testimonies, FIR analysis, and records instead of solely unverified accounts.

Documents 4,056 graves, including 2,493 foreign militants, 1,208 locals, 70 tribal invaders, and 9 civilians.

The organisation said that we Establishes five grave categories: local militants, foreign militants, civilians, unmarked, and 1947 tribal invaders.

"Balances humanitarian and security dimensions, unlike earlier reports focusing only on state responsibility," the organization said.

The study, spearheaded by the foundation's scholars and volunteers, examined and documented nearly 4,500 unmarked and unidentified graves across four border districts of Kashmir including Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, and Ganderbal. Covering six years of intensive field research, the report offers empirical evidence to counteract misinformation and propaganda regarding these graves, clarifying their origins and the involvement of both foreign and local militants.

Wajahat Farooq Bhat, the Chairman of the Save Youth Save Future Foundation, highlighted the importance of the study, asserting, "Our research is a step toward truth and transparency. These graves have long been enveloped in mystery and conjecture. Through empirical evidence and thorough analysis, we aspire to promote an informed dialogue that aids in achieving peace and societal stability in the Kashmir Valley."

Anika Nazir, a principal researcher involved in the project, who emphasided the difficulties faced during the study and its ramifications for the future of the region. "This report transcends mere statistics; it encapsulates human narratives, provides closure for families, and tackles a significant issue with both sensitivity and precision," she stated.

The report acknowledges trauma caused by locals misclassified as "foreign militants" during intense operations. It recommends DNA verification and forensic identification, focusing on 276 unmarked graves in Baramulla district.

Families right to truth and closure is placed at the heart of recommendations and methodology. Oral testimonies are carefully triangulated with FIRs, encounter records, and graveyard documentation for accuracy.

The report highlights that transparency and evidence are essential for healing and reconciliation among affected families. 373 graveyards surveyed across four districts, with geotagged documentation of 4,056 graves. Among graves, 2,493 foreign militants, 1,208 locals, 9 civilians, and 70 1947 tribal invaders.

Baramulla district contains 276 unmarked graves, requiring urgent forensic identification and DNA testing.

Chief Guest, Wajahat Habibullah, the former Chief Information Commissioner of India, addressed the audience, praising the Foundation's initiatives. "This study represents a commendable endeavour to clarify a complex and emotionally charged issue. It highlights the significance of truth in healing wounds and fostering a peaceful future," he remarked

The release of the report signifies a crucial milestone in addressing the intricacies of unmarked graves in Kashmir, setting the stage for informed policy-making and societal healing.

The speakers lauded the Save Youth Save Future Foundation's commitment to fostering peace, stability, and social empowerment through research, advocacy, and community involvement.

Save youth Save Future Foundation research exposes propaganda on unidentified graves in Kashmir. Past propaganda highlighted selective accounts, ignoring Pakistan-backed terrorism in Kashmir. The propaganda had framed India as a violator of human rights, overlooking victims of cross-border militancy and reinforcing a one-sided anti-India discourse. (ANI)

