Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality service institutions will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity in Punjab.

The restaurants, hotels, among others, however, will have to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) as ordered by the government.

Also Read | BJP Targets Maharashtra Govt Over Coronavirus Testing; 'State Has Capacity to Do 38,000 Tests Per Day But Only 14,000 Tests Are Done', Says Former CM Devendra Fadnavis.

With this, the restaurants can now provide dine-in facility till 8 pm with 50 per cent strength or 50 guests, whichever is less.

The hotels have been forbidden to open their bars, however, liquor can be served in rooms and restaurants as permitted under the Excise policy.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Armed Force Jawan Injures in IED Blast by Naxals in Narayanpur District: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

The marriage halls, banquets, and open venues too can hold parties, marriages with upto 50 persons, excluding the catering staff.

Earlier on June 6, the Chief Minister had ordered phased re-opening of places of worship, malls in the state. While the hotels had also been allowed to operate but without dine-in facility.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 4,235 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This includes 1,309 active cases, while 2,825 patients have been cured and discharged. 101 deaths have been reported due to the disease so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)