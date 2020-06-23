Mumbai, June 23: Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday took a dig at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state and said that COVID-19 testing across the state is not up to the mark and more testing is the only solution to contain the spread of coronavirus. Fadnavis, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said the state has a capacity to do 38,000 tests per day but we're doing only 14,000 tests per day. He added saying that that the biggest mistake of the Maharashtra government is to show less numbers.

"Testing protocols that were needed, weren't made. In cities like Mumbai, they're testing 4000-4500 people in a day & we find 1500 positive cases. State is trying to show less number", Fadnavis said. "We have capacity to do 38,000 tests per day but we're doing only 14,000 tests per day & I think it's dangerous. Now when cases are found more outside containment zones, more testing is the only solution", Fadnavis was quoted by news agency ANI. Coronavirus Case Count in India Jumps by 14,933 in Past 24 Hours to Reach 4.4 Lakh, Death Toll Crosses 14,000.

Here's the tweet:

Biggest mistake is to show less numbers. Testing protocols that were needed,weren't made. In cities like Mumbai, they're testing 4000-4500 people in a day&we find 1500 positive cases. State is trying to show less number: Devendra Fadnavis,Leader of Opposition,Maharashtra Assembly — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state by coronavirus with the total cases at 135,796. For most days in June, the state has been recording three-digit highs of deaths and over 3,000 plus figures of new patients. The death toll in the state climbed to 6,232 till Monday night. The COVID-19 recovery rate dropped from 50.04 to 49.86 per cent, and the mortality rate stood at 4.63 per cent.

On Tuesday, India witnessed a spike of almost 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the total tally in the country to 4.4 lakh with 312 new fatalities, data from Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry revealed.

