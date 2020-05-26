India News | Restored Electricity Supply to 97 Per Cent Consumers: CESC

Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) CESC Ltd on Tuesday claimed it has restored electricity supply to 97 per cent of its 33 lakh consumers in the city and its adjoining districts, where people have been protesting in several areas over power and water supply disruption.

The power utility, however, could not specify as to when it will complete the restoration work.

Also Read | Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Rise to 54,758 With 2,091 New Patients, Death Toll Reaches 1,695; Mumbai Tally Rises to 32,791.

A CESC official said it has been able to double its number of repair teams to 150, involving 5,000 technicians "working tirelessly in all the affected areas".

Avijit Ghosh, the vice-president of the company, had earlier said the lockdown trigerred by COVID-19 had slowed the pace of work in the city, which was battered by cyclone Amphan last week.

Also Read | IndiGo Passenger Who Travelled on 6E 381 Chennai to Coimbatore Flight Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Meanwhile, DYFI activists staged a demonstration outside Victoria House, the CESC headquarters in the city, and demanded waiver of three months' bills, contending that the power distribution company had failed in its commitment towards consumers, despite raising the tariff several times in the past few years.

The protesters also alleged that restoration work has been hit due to high dependency on temporary workforce. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)