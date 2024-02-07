New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Retiring Rajya Sabha members will be given a farewell on Thursday at Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's residence here.

Members of the Rajya Sabha will take part in a group photo at 10 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later at 6.30 pm, they will attend the farewell function for retiring members at the chairman's residence at 6, Maulana Azad Road.

The chairman made the announcement in this regard in the Upper House of Parliament.

