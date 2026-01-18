New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote to Gram Pradhans, ex-Gram Pradhans, Rojgar Sevaks and MGNREGA workers, accusing the Centre of planning to "destroy the soul" of the MGNREGA.

Congress leaders alleged that the right to work and the right to wages of the MGNREGA workers will be "stolen".

In the letter, Rahul and Kharge backed the MGREGA, stating that the scheme has generated 180+ crore days of work and aided the rural economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Twenty years ago, Manmohan Singh's Government brought life to the constitutional Right to Work by enacting the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Since then, MGNREGA has generated 180+ crore days of work, created almost 10 crore assets like village tanks and roads, and strengthened the Panchayati Raj system by empowering Gram Panchayats to decide village-level projects. During crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the lifeline of the rural Indian economy," the letter read.

Further, slamming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, they alleged that under the VB-G RAM G Act, work will 'revdi' (freebie) be handed out by the Centre by "picking and choosing" Gram Panchayats.

The Congress leader said, "The Modi Government is now planning to destroy the soul of the MGNREGA in four critical ways - Your Right to Work is being stolen. Before: Work was a legal guarantee to every rural family across India. Work had to be provided within 15 days to any family seeking work in any Gram Panchayat. After: Work will no longer be a right but a 'revdi' to be handed out as the Modi government decides. The Modi Government will pick and choose which Gram Panchayats will get work under the scheme."

"Your Right to Wages is being stolen. Before: Work was provided at the notified minimum wages, which increased yearly and was available 365 days of the year. Families could seek work whenever needed, with the guarantee of a minimum wage. After: Wages will be set arbitrarily with no guaranteed yearly revisions. The scheme will not run during the harvest season, so workers will be forced to accept any other work they get with no minimum wage," the letter added.

Rahul Gandhi and Kharge claimed that under the new law, the Gram Panchayats will work on the orders of the central government through contractors.

The letter said, "Your Gram Panchayat's powers will be handed over to contractors. Before: Gram Panchayats planned and undertook their own development projects according to their needs. Contractors were banned. Workers were supported by local MGNREGA mates and Rozgar Sahayaks. After: Decisions on what projects to undertake will be made by remote-control from Delhi. The Gram Panchayat will become only an implementing agency of the Modi Government's orders. Contractors will be brought in, and workers will become a mere labour supply for contractor projects. There will be no MGNREGA mates or Rozgar Sahayaks."

Hitting out at the 60:40 fund share between the Centre and states under the VB-G RAM G Act, the Congress leaders turned it into a "financial burden."

The letter said, "Your State Government is being burdened financially. Before: The Union Government would pay 100 per cent of MGNREGA wages, and State Governments were incentivised to provide work without difficulty since they didn't have to bear the costs. After: States will now pay 40 per cent of your wages. To save costs, they are incentivised to limit workdays."

"In all this, the worst impact will be felt by rural families, especially women and SC/ST communities, for whom guaranteed work is a lifeline against hunger, debt and distress migration. The Indian National Congress is leading the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram, a nation-wide movement to restore MGNREGA. Our goal is simple: guaranteed work, guaranteed wages, and guaranteed accountability. Our local Congress office-bearers will apprise you of the activities planned in your Gram Panchayat and Blocks. Please join us in this struggle for justice," the letter read.

The Congress has launched the 'MNREGA Bachao' campaign to oppose the new legislation replacing the flagship rural employment scheme.

Rahul Gandhi will visit his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli, in Uttar Pradesh on January 20, where he will hold a public meeting with MGNREGA workers in Umran Rohaniya.

The VB-G RAM G Act was passed in the Winter Session of the Parliament in 2025, and replaces the 100-day employment guarantee with a 125-day guarantee. However, the Opposition has criticised the legislation for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name and a 60:40 share of funds between the Centre and states. (ANI)

