New Delhi, January 18: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit cards for private candidates appearing in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the 2026 session. Eligible students can now access their hall tickets through the board's official portal. The release marks a critical step in the preparation for the upcoming examinations, which are scheduled to begin in mid-February.

Examination Schedule and Requirements

The CBSE board examinations for both secondary and senior secondary levels are set to commence on February 17 and will conclude on April 9, 2026.

The board has emphasized that the admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. Candidates are required to carry a clear, printed copy of their hall ticket to their respective centers. Students who fail to produce a valid admit card will not be permitted to sit for the exams.

How to Download the Admit Card

Private candidates can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in or cbseit.in. The process involves the following steps:

Navigate to the dedicated link for Class 10 or Class 12 private candidate admit cards.

Enter the required login credentials, such as the application number, previous roll number, or name.

Submit the details to generate the hall ticket.

Download and print the document for future use.

Verification of Details

The admit card contains vital information, including the candidate's name, roll number, examination center address, and the specific dates for both theory and practical components.

The CBSE has advised all students to carefully review these particulars immediately after downloading. If any discrepancies—such as spelling errors or incorrect subject codes—are found, candidates must report them to the concerned regional office at the earliest to ensure corrections are made before the start of the exams.

Background and Institutional Advisory

This announcement follows a recent advisory issued by the CBSE regarding the 2026–27 academic session. Last week, the board cautioned students and parents against enrolling in unrecognized or "fake" universities.

Schools have been instructed to provide counseling to senior students, encouraging them to verify the status of higher education institutions through the University Grants Commission (UGC) website before seeking admission.

