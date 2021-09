Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 2 (ANI): Rishikesh-Badrinath highway is now open for vehicular movement after the highway was closed after heavy rains, informed Tehri's district administration.

On August 27, the district administration had stopped the movement of vehicles from Tapovan to Maletha.

According to the order issued by DM Ashish Shrivastava, the highway was blocked due to the heavy rainfall causing debris at more than 18 places between Tapovan and Devprayag.

The administration has allowed the movement of the vehicles after clearing the debris.

Vehicles are allowed only between 8 am to 5 pm in the Rajmarg area. (ANI)

