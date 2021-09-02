Ahmedabad, September 2: A 39-year-old woman's mutilated body was found inside her house in Ahmedabad's Naroda Road on Tuesday. There are burn marks on her face, arms and private parts. The deceased was identified as Hasumati Solanki, a sanitation worker with GCS hospital. She lived alone in her rented house in C Colony. Police suspect she might have been killed two-three days ago and acid or some chemical was used to mutilate the body. Ahmedabad Woman Brutally Thrashed, Abused for Opposing Gossip About Husband’s First Wife.

On Tuesday, landlord Kanhaiyalal Sharma noticed that some foul smell was coming from Solanki's house. He called up her relatives. When they opened the door, they found her mutilated body, according to a report by Times of India. Subsequently, the police were informed. Her husband Yashwant Solanki told the cops that his wife had been living on her own following a marital dispute between them. Ahmedabad Man Thrashed Brutally by Neighbours After He Objected to Their Dog Peeing on His Car.

Yashwant also told the police that one Bhuro Leuva with whom his wife allegedly had an affair could be behind her murder, the TOI report said. According to Shaherkotda Inspector K B Shankhla, she died after being struck on the temple with a sharp weapon. The attacker then used acid or some chemical to mutilate her body.

The police called in forensic experts to further shed light on what might have happened. According to forensic experts, she might have been killed 2-3 days ago, said Inspector Shankhla. An FIR in connection with the murder and house trespass has been registered against unknown accused. Further investigation was underway. No arrest has been made.

