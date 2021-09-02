Realme 8s 5G smartphone will be launched in India on September 9, 2021. This piece of information has been confirmed by the company on its official Twitter account. Realme shared the poster of the smartphone on Twitter revealing its launch date and time. The company has also set up a dedicated microsite on its official website which reveals several specifications and the processor of the Realme 8s 5G phone. As per the poster, Realme 8s 5G will be launched at 12 noon and will be live-streamed via Realme India's official YouTube channel. Realme Narzo 50i To Be Launched in India Soon, Specifications Emerge Onlinel.

A known tipster who goes by the name of OnLeaks had previously leaked the features and specifications of the phone. Realme 8s 5G will feature a 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Realme 8s 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Make way for the all-new 5G performer! Introducing the #realme8s5G with World's First @MediaTekIndia Dimensity 810 5G Processor for unprecedented performance. Launching at 12:30 PM on 9th September on our official channels. #InfinitelyPowerful https://t.co/mH1qQ1DQTe pic.twitter.com/kinnv2582H — realme (@realmeIndia) September 2, 2021

The device will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is also said to come with a 5GB Dynamic RAM expansion.

Realme 8s 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

For optics, the handset will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera. The other two sensors are currently not known. At the front, the device will feature a 16MP lens for selfies and video calls. Realme 8s 5G will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and run on Android 11 OS based Realme UI 2.0.

