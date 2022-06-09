Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday said that a defamation case will be filed in the Rajasthan High Court against AAP leader Vinay Mishra for levelling allegations of horse trading of RLP MLAs for June 10 Rajya Sabha polls.

He said an FIR has been lodged against Mishra by RLP state president and Bhopalgarh MLA Pukhraj Garg at Jalupura police station under various sections of the IPC.

“I have heard that two of three MLAs of RLP say that they took Rs 40 crore, what will we get? We will vote only where we feel like it. A revolt among legislators,” Mishra in a tweet had said, after RLP announced its support to the BJP-backed Independent candidate Subhash Chandra in the Rajya Sabha polls.

“One Hanuman gave up everything for the sake of Lord Rama. Another Hanuman sold the vote of the people of Lord Rama like Rajasthan for Rs 40 crore. Hey Ram. Kaliyug, Kaliyug,” Mishra alleged in another tweet.

Beniwal said that such allegations are baseless and his party will file a defamation case against the AAP leader.

"The allegations raised by an AAP MLA are baseless and the party does such stunts regularly to achieve cheap publicity. If the MLA had any evidence then why did not he submit it to investigative agencies. An FIR has been registered against him and a defamation case will also be filed," Beniwal told reporters at a press conference here.

The RLP leader said that BJP and Congress do not have faith in their legislators and that's why they have made them captives. He said that it is an insult of democracy that elected representatives are being held captive.

