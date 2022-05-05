Mathura, May 4 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has given in-principle approval to a mass transit system project to facilitate travel of pilgrims between Mathura and Vrindavan, MP Hema Malini said on Wednesday.

The mass transit system project, the BJP leader said, will help reduce traffic congestion between the two cities, and also pave the way for proper utilisation of railway land.

Thanking Vaishnaw for the improvement in passenger amenities at the Mathura Junction, Malini said she has presented a proposal for the development of a tourist facilitation centre at the railway station.

"During a meeting, the railway minister, in-principle, has given nod to both the projects on my request,” Mathura MP Malini said.

On the transit system, she said that Union ministry for road and transport highway has agreed to bear the expenses of this project provided the land is given by the railways on a lease of 30 years extendable for another 20 years.

