Siddharthnagar (UP), May 22 (PTI) An SUV carrying a marriage party rammed into a stationary truck here, leaving seven people dead, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night near Katya village in Jogia Udaypur area.

Also Read | Former Prime Minister of #Pakistan, #ImranKhan Once Again Praised #India … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The SUV was carrying 11 people. While four people died on the spot, others were rushed to a hospital, where three more died.

Those killed were identified as Sachin Pal (16), Mukesh Pal (35), Lalaram Paswan (26), Shiv Sagar (18), Ravi Paswan (19), Pintu Gupta (25) and driver Gaurav Maurya (22), police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 People Killed After SUV Rammed Into Stationary Trailer in Siddhartha Nagar, PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each for Next of Kin.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure best treatment for the injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)