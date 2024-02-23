Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): A robbery was committed at a house located in Banganga police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the early hours of Friday, a police official said.

The whole incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the house, in which four persons were seen threatening the family with weapons. On getting the information, the police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ramsanehi Mishra said, "An incident of robbery has come to our notice in which three-four people were hiding in a house with the intention of committing theft during the night. In the meantime, the victim's family woke up, the thieves took two rings, a gold chain, some cash for wallet and car key and ran away from the spot."

Upon receiving information, the police registered a case under IPC section 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 458 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint). The police are collecting the evidence. The team has been sent to nab the accused. The crime branch team is also engaged and they will be arrested soon, Mishra said.

"The complainant has been identified as Pushpendra Singh, who works at Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). He had gone out of the town a few days ago and had recently returned. Prima facie it appears that the accused had entered the house assuming the house was vacant and then the victims had woken up, seeing them the accused took the rings, chain and car and escaped," he added. (ANI)

