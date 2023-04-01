Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 1 (ANI): A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan died after being hit by a moving train at Dibrugarh Town railway station, the police said on Saturday.

Government railway police (GRP) officials said that the deceased RPF jawan has been identified as Havildar Dhankumar Hajong.

The incident took place on Friday night at around 08.45 pm.

Officials said that prima facie it appears to be a case of an accident. Things will however become clear only after investigation.

"The body has been sent to Assam Medical College for the post-mortem examination. And we are further probing the incident," Mrinal Deka, Sub-Inspector, GRP told ANI.

More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

