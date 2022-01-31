New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that approximately Rs 1 lakh crore have been sanctioned for 1,000 schemes to boost the agriculture sector in India.

On the first day of the budget session of the Parliament, the President addressed the joint sitting and said, "To improve agriculture infrastructure, approximately Rs 1 lakh crore have been sanctioned for 1,000 schemes to boost the Agri sector in India."

Also Read | Micromax In Note 2 Now Available for Online Sale, Check Offers Here.

"The government believes in the basic mantra of 'Antyodaya', in which there is social justice, equality, respect and equal opportunities. Schemes like PM Awas Yojana, PM Svanidhi, Har Ghar Jal and PM Svamitva are greatly benefiting the citizens across the country," he said.

The President said that the government is working relentlessly to empower the rural economy and the farmers of the country.

Also Read | NEET Exemption Bill: Before President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address to Parliament, DMK, Congress MPs Protest Over Tamil Nadu Guv ‘Delaying’ NEET Bill.

"Under Svamitva Yojana, more than 40 lakh property cards have been distributed in around 27,000 villages. The government is working relentlessly to empower the rural economy and the farmers of the country. Keeping in mind the record production, the government has also made record procurement," he said.

Kovind said that the government is working on empowering small farmers.

"The government is working on empowering small farmers. With schemes like Samman Nidhi Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana, Krishi Infrastructure Fund, the government is building AatmaNirbhar Krishi ecosystem," he said.

With the Budget Session of Parliament commencing on Monday, the government is all set to lay Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in both Houses.

Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix will be laid on the table of the Lok Sabha at around 12.45 pm by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while it will be tabled in Upper House a few minutes after the House assembles at 2.30 pm.

The Budget Session of the parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)