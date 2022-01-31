New Delhi, January 31: Before the start of President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament, DMK and Congress MPs from Tamil Nadu protested over the governor "delaying" a bill related to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

A Bill adopted by the Tamil Nadu assembly to exempt the state from the test is pending with the governor for his consideration. Budget Session 2022: Plenty of Opportunities for India in Today's World Scenario, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The DMK and Congress MPs protested and raised placards before the start of the president's address. They sat down after being asked to do so before the president began his address.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)