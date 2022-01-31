Micromax In Note 2 is now available for online sale in India. The handset was introduced in the country last week at Rs 13,490 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant. Today, the device is listed on Flipkart and the official Micromax India website. Sale offers include a 10 percent off on Citi Bank credit/debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, up to Rs 12,850 off via exchange deals and more. Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 13,490.

Micromax In Note 2 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Micromax In Note 2 (Photo Credits: Micromax)

INdia, the time to #LevelUp Your Style has come. Get your hands on #MicromaxINNote2 NOW!! Buy yours at an offer price of ₹12,490, till stocks last on @Flipkart - https://t.co/9yeq7VmlYT & https://t.co/NCQE16ANBq pic.twitter.com/bAY97XvXSX — IN by Micromax - IN Note 2 (@Micromax__India) January 30, 2022

For optics, the handset features a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and attending video calls.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and 4G LTE. The device comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Micromax In Note 2 runs on the Android 11 operating system.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2022 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).