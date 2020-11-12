Mumbai, November 12: Anganwadi workers in Maharashtra will get a special allowance of Rs 2,000 for Diwali, the state government announced on Thursday. Anganwadis are government-run child care centres which operate mainly in rural and tribal areas.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur said anganwadi workers worked tirelessly under the Integrated Child Development Scheme to ensure that nutritious food reached lakhs of children and lactating mothers during the lockdown period. As many as 93,348 anganwadi workers, 88,353 anganwadi helpers and 11,341 mini-anganwadi workers will get Rs 2,000 each, the minister said. OROP Scheme: Modi Govt Disbursed Over Rs 42,700 Crore to 20.6 Lakh Ex-Servicemen Under One Rank One Pension in 5 Years.

Rs 38.61 crore have been already disbursed for this, she said. During lockdown for coronavirus, anganwadi workers also helped the children of migrant workers who were stranded in the state, she said.

