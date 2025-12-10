Gurugram, December 10: Delhi is celebrating a special Diwali today, with government buildings lit up and diyas illuminating major landmarks, including the Red Fort. Colourful rangolis and festive markets have been set up across Chandni Chowk, while fireworks are expected to brighten the night sky. The Ministry of Culture has also directed all World Heritage Sites across the country to be illuminated with diyas for the occasion.

On Wednesday, December 10, UNESCO announced Diwali as an addition to its intangible cultural heritage list, sparking celebrations across the country. "People in India and around the world are thrilled. For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness. The addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List will contribute to the festival’s global popularity even further. May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity," PM Narendra Modi wrote on X after the announcement. ‘Joyous Moment’: India Welcomes Inclusion of Deepawali in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity 2025.

'People in India and Around the World Are Thrilled': PM Modi

People in India and around the world are thrilled. For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness. The addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List will… https://t.co/JxKEDsv8fT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2025

Why is Delhi celebrating Diwali today?

The celebrations come as Diwali, the festival of lights, was announced as an addition to UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list on Wednesday, December 10. The celebrations coincide with Delhi hosting the 20th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for Intangible Cultural Heritage from December 8 to 13, bringing delegates from around the world to the capital.

Importance of Diwali

Considered as one of the significant festivals in Hinduism, Diwali is observed across communities and religions in India. Millions mark the festival by lighting diyas, decorating homes, distributing sweets, and celebrating the enduring symbolism of light over darkness. ‘May the Ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram Keep Guiding Us for Eternity’: PM Narendra Modi on Inclusion of Deepawali in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Rooted in the Ramayana and the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, it is one of India’s most cherished festivals. It marks the return of lord Ram to Ayodhya from exile after defeating the demon king Ravan. People from every religious background celebrate this five-day festival, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PM Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2025 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).