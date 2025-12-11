Mumbai, December 11: On Monday, December 8, the Maharashtra Government released the holiday calendar for 2026. The Maharashtra holiday list for the upcoming year includes 24 public holidays, which will apply to all state government offices. Additionally, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government has granted a holiday on Bhaubeej, which will be observed on November 11 in 2026.

A notice confirming the holidays for Maharashtra was released by the General Administration Department. It is worth noting that the holidays will apply to all government offices, state government undertakings, municipal corporations, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats in Maharashtra. Stock Market Holidays in December 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 9 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

List of Maharashtra Public Holidays in 2026

Republic Day – January 26, 2026 – Monday Mahashivratri – February 15, 2026 – Sunday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti – February 19, 2026 – Thursday Holi (Second Day) – March 3, 2026 – Tuesday Gudi Padwa – March 19, 2026 – Thursday Ramzan Eid (Eid-ul-Fitr) – March 21, 2026 – Saturday Ram Navami – March 26, 2026 – Thursday Mahavir Jayanti – March 31, 2026 – Tuesday Good Friday – April 3, 2026 – Friday Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14, 2026 – Tuesday Maharashtra Day – May 1, 2026 – Friday Buddha Purnima – May 1, 2026 – Friday Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Zuha) – May 28, 2026 – Thursday Muharram – June 26, 2026 – Friday Independence Day – August 15, 2026 – Saturday Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) – August 15, 2026 – Saturday Eid-e-Milad – August 26, 2026 – Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi – September 14, 2026 – Monday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – October 2, 2026 – Friday Dussehra – October 20, 2026 – Tuesday Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) – November 8, 2026 – Sunday Diwali (Balipratipada) – November 10, 2026 – Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 24, 2026 – Tuesday Christmas – December 25, 2026 – Friday

Besides the 24 annual holidays and an extra holiday for Bhaubeej, the state government has also declared a holiday on April 1, 2026, for the annual audit, which will be applicable only for banks in Maharashtra. The 24 annual holiday list includes festivals, cultural events and national events. The 24 holidays in Maharashtra will be for Republic Day, Mahashivratri, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Hodli, Ram Navami, Gudi Padwa, Bakri Eid, Good Friday, Independence Day, and Ganesh Chaturthi, among others.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) of Maharashtra said that the state government has declared 24 public holidays for all state government offices for the year 2026. It also confirmed that an additional public holiday on Bhaubeej has been declared.

