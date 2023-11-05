New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Days before Mizoram goes to the polls, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said in a video message posted on 'X' that the RSS-BJP combine is hell-bent on destroying the Mizo way of life.

"RSS-BJP are hell-bent on destroying your culture, values, religion, and the Mizo way of life. Modi Govt wants to take your Land and Forests and gift that to their crony friends," Kharge said in a post on 'X' on Sunday.

Pointing out the situation in neighboring Manipur, the Congress chief said, "BJP created division between people of Manipur and the state has been burning for six months. Thousands of tribal people from Manipur had to seek refuge in Mizoram. BJP wants to destroy the delicate social fabric of the North East."

Hitting out at the Mizo National Front government in Mizoram, Kharge said that the infrastructure of the north-eastern state is in "shambles" and corruption has become a "way of life."

"Today, under the MNF Rule, the infrastructure of the state is in shambles. The youth want education and employment. Under MNF-BJP rule, corruption has become a way of life," he said.

Highlighting how the Congress party has brought peace and stability to the election-bound state over the years, Kharge said, "It is the Congress party which brought peace and stability to Mizoram. Rajiv Gandhi signed the historic Mizo Accord in 1986, and secured statehood in 1987. Since then, Congress has had a very special relationship with the people of Mizoram. Successive Congress Governments have ensured peace, stability, tribal culture, identity and secularism in Mizoram."

On the New Land Use Policy started by the Congress government in the state, Kharge said, "We brought the New Land Use Policy (NLUP) for agriculture, which has benefitted farmers and substantially increased rice production in the state."

Reiterating the commitment of his party to the people of Mizoram, Kharge said, "Congress aspires for protection of Mizoram--its people, its land, and its natural resources--enshrined under Article 371-G of the Constitution of India. Our commitment to the people of Mizoram is long-lasting and also tried and tested."

Listing out the poll guarantees of the Congress government to Mizoram, the party chief said, "Strengthening Grassroots Democracy by giving more power and financial resources. Better and durable public infrastructure for all-around economic development Creating sufficient jobs for the youth by implementing the Young Mizo entrepreneurs programme."

"Health insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh and taking special care of cancer patients. Old age pension of Rs 2,000 per month. Subsidised LPG cylinder for Rs 750. Rs 2,000 assistance to widows and disabled per month," Kharge added.

The Congress president also appealed to voters in Mizoram to give the party a chance.

"Don't vote for those who will help BJP in the end. Give Congress a chance and bring prosperity to the people of Mizoram," he said.

Mizoram is one of the five states undergoing assembly elections. Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat. (ANI)

