New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Senior RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar on Tuesday underscored the need to enable people form an "informed opinion" on government policies for their success and called upon the intelligentsia of society to take the lead in such efforts.

He was addressing an event, jointly organised by the Indian Council for Social Science Research and Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini here, to launch a book titled 'Integral Humanism, A Distinct Paradigm of Development', authored by Ashok Gajanan Modak.

Deendayal Upadhyay, who elucidated the concept of the integral humanism, had said that people should be made aware about this country and helped them develop a proper understanding of what is right and what is wrong, Ambekar noted.

Upadhyay had also said that the intelligentsia of the society has a “very big role” to play in such efforts, he added.

“I think it's very important that there should be ‘lok jagran', 'lokmat parishkar' (exercise to make people aware, enable people form an informed opinion),” Ambekar, RSS national media and publicity department head, said.

But those leading efforts to “enlighten” the society must be “impartial and free of self-interest”, he said.

“The government has decided in its policy to promote Indian languages and if people do not have proper understanding that they can progress by (learning) them also, then they will say everybody should go after English,” Ambekar said citing the three-language formula in the National Education Policy as an example.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was present at the event, among other dignitaries.

The government could take action on the issue of regulation of OTT content and against TikTok, a mobile app linked to China, as there was public opinion in its favour, Ambekar said.

The RSS functionary said efforts should also be taken to make people understand the significance of the environment-friendly development.

“This is very important. If public opinion is not in its favour and there is no awakening in the society, then freebies-like things will keep happening in politics,” he added.

