Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its All India Executive Board meeting from November 5 to 7 at Bhuj in Gujarat.

"The annual All India Executive Board meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is being held in Bhuj, Kutch region of Gujarat this year. This meeting is going to be organized on 5, 6, and 7 November 2023. In this meeting, Prant Sanghchalaks, Karyavah and Prant Pracharaks and their SahaSanghchalaks, SahaKaryavahak and Saha PrantPracharaks," an official statement issued by RSS said.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, and other members of the executive including all India officials would be present.

"Besides, selected organization ministers of various like-minded organizations including Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh will also participate in the meeting," the RSS said.

RSS's all-India publicity head Sunil Ambekar said that programs related to the Shri Ram Temple consecration ceremony being held in Ayodhya on January 22 and other proposed programs across the country related to it will be discussed in the meeting.

"A program has been called in different temples in every city and village across the country. How the Sangh will participate in this important work will be discussed in this meeting, and after this information will be given to all the volunteers and the call to the society will be made after this meeting," he said.

According to Sangh functionary, a discussion will also take place on the goals that have to be achieved in the next one and a half years as RSS will celebrate its centenary year in 2025.

"In this meeting, there will be a review of the achievement of that target. How do we achieve our goals in the next one and a half years? There will be a discussion in this regard along with a review of what has happened so far. There will be a discussion on how it can be given further momentum. In the context of the centenary year, there will be a discussion on the topic of how should it be brought before society in the coming times," he said. (ANI)

