By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the top decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will hold a meeting at Karnavati in Ahmedabad from March 11-13.

Also Read | Milan 2022: Indian Navy's Multi-National Exercise to Commence From February 25 in Visakhapatnam.

The meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will be addressed by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Besides the expansion of the organization, there will be a wide range of discussions on other crucial issues in the meeting.

Also Read | Nawab Malik Arrested: Special PMLA Court Sends Maharashtra Minister to ED Custody Till March 3.

According to Sangh sources, the organization plans to establish universal connectivity for all sections of society.

RSS is set to will complete 100 years in 2025, therefore there will be a discussion on the programmes to be held on the completion of the centenary year of the organization.

Through these programmes, awareness will also be created among the people about RSS and contemporary social issues. In the centenary year, all the subsidiary organizations will also organize various programs at their own level.

RSS is planning to expand to one lakh centres in the country by 2025. For this purpose, Sangh is working on a strategy to expand its base in different sections of the society with the help of subsidiary organizations. Responsibility will be assigned to special workers who will implement the plan to reach the required centres. These workers will be from different influential sections of society.

At present, the Sangh operates branches at the divisional level at 55,000 places in the country. Strategies are being formulated to double the branches.

Around 1500 members of RSS and subsidiary organizations used to attend the meeting of the Pratinidhi Sabha. Last time, the number was limited to 500 keeping the COVID situation in mind. The remaining members had joined the programme through the virtual medium.

With COVID cases declining across the country, all the members are expected to be invited to Pratinidhi Sabha this time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)