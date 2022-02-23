Mumbai, February 23: The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The Court has allowed Nawab Malik to carry his medicines and home-cooked food during his 8-day ED custody.

Earlier, ED had sought 14-day custody of the NCP leader from the court. He was arrested today by Enforcement Directorate. According to the sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning. Soon after his arrest, the leader said that he is not scared and will fight and win.

ED had earlier today summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case. Nawab Malik Arrested: Special PMLA Court Sends Maharashtra Minister and NCP Leader to ED Custody Till March 3 in Dawood Ibrahim Money Laundering Case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday. The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada. The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)