New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday said the Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre will strengthen national unity.

The RSS has been opposing Article 370 of the Constitution “since the beginning”, Sangh's all-India publicity head Sunil Ambekar said in a statement.

The top court unanimously upheld the Centre's 2019 decision to abrogate provisions of the Article bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K).

It also directed restoration of statehood "at the earliest" as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

“The Supreme Court legitimising the abolition of Article 370 is worth welcoming. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) welcomes this decision,” Ambekar said

The RSS has also passed many resolutions in the matter and participated in all the movements demanding scrapping of the provision which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“This decision will strengthen national unity. The people who have been suffering injustice in Jammu and Kashmir for years due to Article 370 have got relief from this decision,” Ambekar added.

