Srinagar, December 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) has suspended all of its political activities for next one week. The decision has been taken in order to stand in solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the issue of Article 370, a party statement said on Monday. Article 370 Verdict: Supreme Court Holds Article 370 to be Temporary Provision, Calls it ‘Interim Arrangement Due to War Conditions’

“The party president Mehbooba Mufti was scheduled to address various workers conventions as part of her ongoing public outreach programme and many such conventions were scheduled over the next few days. Article 370 Verdict: PM Narendra Modi Hails Supreme Court's 'Historic' Judgment on Jammu and Kashmir, Calls It a Promise of Brighter Future

"Many other political activities were also scheduled by the party. But in order to stand in solidarity with our people at this crucial juncture in the wake of the Supreme Court Of India’s Verdict on the issue of Article 370, we have decided to cancel all our political activities for next one week,” the party Chief Spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said in a statement.

