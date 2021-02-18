Aizawl, Feb 18 (PTI) Retaining its political wave since the assembly polls three years back, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) on Thursday swept the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls by bagging 11 out of the 19 wards.

The MNF won the same number of seats it had bagged in the last civic body polls held in 2015.

As per the civic body polls results declared after counting Thursday, main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which fought on all the 19 wards, won 5, while the Congress, which fielded 19 candidates, including 2 incumbent councillors, bagged 2.

The BJP, which contested 9 seats, drew a blank.

Seven incumbent councillors (MNF-5 and Congress-2) have been re-elected while 12 others are freshers.

Of the 6 reserved seats for women, ZPM won 5 while MNF bagged 1.

Altogether, 8 women cadidates have been elected and the remaining 11 were male.

Among the prominent figures, incumbent deputy mayor Lalringliana of MNF from ward-II defeated his nearest opponent Lalthazuala Rawite of ZPM by a margin of 716 votes.

Congress leader Rosiamngheta won the civic polls for the third consecutive term by defeating his opponent MNF nominee Rochhunga Ralte by a margin of 232 votes.

Of the three TV personalities, Chuauzikpuii of MNF and ZPM nominee Baryl Vanneihsangi have been declared elected.

Meanwhile, chief minister and MNF president Zoramthanga expressed happiness over the victory.

He thanked the people for voting MNF back to power in AMC.

