New Delhi [India], January 9(ANI): In a significant development, the Rural Development Board, responsible for the development of both urban and rural areas in Delhi, has undergone a transformation and is now known as the Gram Vikas (Rural Development) Board.

This meeting was held in the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday.

Also Read | Candolim Murder Case: Bengaluru AI Startup CEO Suchana Seth Killed Her Son To Deny Ex-Husband Access to 4-Year-Old Child, Reveals Preliminary Investigation.

"While previously focusing solely on rural areas, the board, through the Gram Vikas department, now extends its efforts to villages in urban regions that have not yet undergone urbanisation. Today, a meeting of the board was convened" said Gopal Rai, Delhi Environment Minister.

In the previous session, Gopal Rai asserted, approvals were granted for 564 schemes costing INR 759 crore, benefiting 194 villages across 45 assembly constituencies. In today's meeting, new proposals worth INR 250 crores were presented before the board. Combining old and new proposals, the board has approved development projects amounting to approximately INR 1,000 crore.

Also Read | ‘Our Revered Lord Shri Ram Is Coming’: Samajwadi Party Office Displays Poster Revering Lord Ram Ahead of Pran Pratishta Ceremony.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the execution of several approved projects. Acknowledging this, in today's meeting, directives were issued to officials from the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) and the Flood and Irrigation Department to expedite project implementation.

Additionally, a task force comprising officials is set to be formed, responsible for weekly reviews to monitor the progress of ongoing projects. A camp has also been set up today to address issues in the approved projects, with the participation of both officials and legislators.

Apart from the officials of the Rural Development Board, MLAs associated with the villages of Delhi were present in this meeting.

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena on January 2 attended the 'Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan', a campaign to develop urbanised villages and said that efforts are being made to bring changes to the villages of the national capital. Speaking to ANI at the campaigning program, the Delhi LG said, "I keep visiting the villages of Delhi, and I have seen there are issues with roads, drainage, issues of cleanliness and in some villages there are issues with schools as well."

"Delhi is the capital of India so everything in Delhi should be world-class but unfortunately, it is not like that. Efforts are being made to bring changes to the villages of Delhi. Last year, I adopted 5 villages and a lot of work has been done there. Every village should have basic requirements like good roads, clean gutter, street lights, Police chowki, sports facilities, dispensaries and a post office," added Saxena.

"This program for today is focused on this purpose that we go to villages and ask the villagers about their issues. Our officials have surveyed every village and made charts which consist of the list of facilities provided or need to be provided. Now we are asking the villages themselves about their needs," he said.

Adding further he asserted, "We are planning to change the face of the villages within 6-8 months. We are all working towards that goal."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)