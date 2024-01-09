Bengaluru, January 9: The preliminary investigations into the sensational case of the arrest of an Bengaluru CEO for killing her 4-year-old son in Goa has revealed that she committed the crime to deny her ex-husband access to the child after a court granted him visitation rights, sources said on Tuesday. Goa Police in coordination with Karnataka cops have arrested the 39-year-old Suchana Seth, CEO of a Bengaluru-based Artificial Intelligence start-up company for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a service apartment in Goa.

Sources explained that the accused was directed by the court to allow her former husband to meet the child once a week, on Sundays. The ex-husband worked in a reputed company. The accused had travelled to Goa after the court verdict and she allegedly killed her son at a service apartment in Candolim-north Goa. The incident came to light after the housekeeping staff found blood stains in the room she had stayed in. Candolim Horror: AI Company CEO Suchana Seth Allegedly Murders Four-Year-Old Son in Goa, Flees With His Body to Bengaluru: Arrested (Watch Videos).

After checking out, the accused had come out with a big suitcase to head for Bengaluru. As she was boarding the taxi, the hotel staff who had seen her son, enquired about the child. The accused informed the staff that he had been sent to her relative’s place and left the hotel. However, the hotel staff got suspicious after housekeeping staff found blood stains in her room and called the police. Goa Horror: Bengaluru AI Startup CEO Suchana Seth Kills Minor Son in Candolim, Travels Back to Karnataka With Body in Bag; Arrested.

After getting the information from the hotel, the Goa Police got the contact number of the taxi driver and asked him to stop as soon as he spotted a police station on the National Highway. Accordingly, the taxi driver stopped the vehicle near Imangala Police Station. The Goa Police had briefed their Karnataka counterparts about the development.

The police found the body of the child in the trunk of the car inside the suitcase. The body was shifted to the mortuary and the accused was taken into custody, police sources said. The Goa Police have taken transit remand of Suchana Seth and she is expected to reach Goa by tonight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2024 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).