New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.

Sources said Modi is also likely to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Also Read | Shiromani Akali Dal Leader Bikram Singh Majithia Sent to Judicial Custody Till March 8.

Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were seen in a video of the meeting shared by official sources.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri who are not part of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) were in the meeting.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Wife, Daughter Kills Man Following Altercation in Kolhapur; Arrested.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, also attended the meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and announced the launch of the military offensive against Ukraine on Thursday, also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to consequences they had "never seen".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)