Amritsar, Oct 2 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged Punjab Police recruitment scam and said the hiring process should be started afresh.

Majithia said it was shocking that even though an FIR has been registered in Patiala that fraudulent methods were used in the test held for the recruitment of 560 sub-inspectors, the entire process has not been scrapped till now.

"As per the FIR registered at the Anaj Mandi police station, it is clear that the paper of the candidate was done from outside the examination centre," he alleged.

"It is clear that computers were hacked and candidates also resorted to malpractices to clear the examination, which involved seven lakh students for more than 5,500 posts, including those of head constables and constables," he said.

Majithia said even though it is becoming clear that this was a "full-fledged recruitment scam", the government is not acting on the issue.

"We demand a CBI inquiry into the entire scam or one by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The tentacles of this scam are spread across other states also and a number of Congress leaders and senior police officials are involved in this scam. Only an impartial inquiry will bring out the truth," he said.

Condemning the "complete silence" on this issue by the Congress government in the state, Majithia demanded that all those who appeared for the examination should be allowed to reappear for it.

"They should not be charged any fee for appearing for the same test again," he said.

